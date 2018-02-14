× Dane Neal 02.14.18: Valentine’s Day, Parody Songs, Job Interview Tips

Dane Neal (in for Nick Digilio and alongside Dino Tiberi) kicks of the show with some Valentine’s Day talk including stories of how listeners’ met their spouses and the greatest love songs.

They continue the conversation with some interesting statistics involving the holiday and some ideas for last-minute dates.

In hour three they welcome Danny Rockett who shares some fun new parody songs he created involving Yu Darvish. Finally they talk about these job interview tips.