Cast Iron Legacies: "Sharing of food is a way of showing love… and expressing community"

Dave Hoekstra welcomes prolific writers of fiction, creative non-fiction and poetry Janice Tuck Lively and Sandra Jackson-Opoku, along with Bookie’s bookstore owner Keith Lewis for a conversation about Cast Iron Legacies: African American Lessons from the Kitchen, which features readings and discussion about soul food and it’s connection to Black history in America.

They talk about the link between food, family, storytelling and identity- especially in the African-American experience, and more.

Cast Iron Legacies takes place on Sunday February 18 at Bookie’s (10324 S. Western) in Beverly at 2pm.