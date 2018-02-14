× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.14.18: We’ve got the White Sox!

Today’s guests include Ryan Burrow, Rev. Christian Coon, Father Tom Hurley, Dr. John Duffy, and Pat McGann. Bill and Wendy open the show with some exciting news about the White Sox! Then, WGN Anchor/Reporter Ryan Burrow tells us more about the fatal shooting of Commander Paul Bauer. After that, Rev. Christian Coon and Father Tom Hurley stops by to distribute ashes for Ash Wednesday. Dr. John Duffy talks about love, and Pat McGann stops by…because he is the King of Love!

