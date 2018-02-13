× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/13/18: Wallgreens’s Big Move, 1871’s New CEO, & Getting To Yes And…

Walgreens made a big move in the health-care world as they announced their plan to buy AmerisourceBergen and Jon Najarian shared the details as to if this may push back against Amazon’s healthcare plan. Jill Gonzalez provided perspective about the percentage of Illinois’s workforce that is foreign born, Suzanne Muchin detailed the news of 1871 turning a page for their next CEO, and Kelly Leonard is talking with thinkers who are looking at improv similarly to Marine Core training.