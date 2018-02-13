PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 08: United States Women's Alpine Tech Skier Tricia Mangan attends a press conference at the Main Press Centre during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 8, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
USA Olympian, Tricia Mangan
Tricia Mangan from the United States Olympic Downhill Ski Team joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures live from Pyeongchang, South Korea. Tricia talks about her first Olympic Opening Ceremony, how she trains in the off season and getting ready for her first downhill ski event in South Korea.