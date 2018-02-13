× The Opening Bell 2/13/18: No Excuse For Missing Out on Valentines Day

The next big step for the Trump administration happened on Monday when POTUS released his latest budget that included a proposed infrastructure plan. Steve chatted with Aaron Renn (Sr. Fellow at The Manhattan Institute) about the details of the plan with a large part of the funding dependent upon states. Katie Moran (Publicist at the Heron Agency) then previewed Valentines Day with an extensive list of deals and specials going on at bars, restaurants and even hotels.