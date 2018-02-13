“The McMahon Trump Festival of Friendship” Episode 33, February 16, 2017

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Will Rusev, aka Russia, crush Trump?

Sami Zayn understands the Trump Administration is just suffering from some light treason.

The Donald’s press conferences are longer than Smackdown Live and shorter than RAW.

Linda McMahon is officially part of the 45th POTUS administration.

The Festival of Friendship is the greatest RAW segment of all time.

