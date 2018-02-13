× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.13.18: Obama portraits analysis, Unilever and social media, FBI vs. White House on Rob Porter

FBI Director Christopher Wray disclosed a timeline on the investigation that led to former Trump aide Rob Porter’s dismissal, which differs from that reported by the White House. ABC News Correspondent Andy Field explains. Then, New York Magazine Senior Art Critic Jerry Saltz deconstructs the Obama portraits by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, unveiled yesterday. Finally, University of Minnesota Media Ethics Professor Jane Kirtley details the reasoning of Unilever’s wish to eliminate its advertising from some social media platforms.