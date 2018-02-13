× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 2-13-18 feat. Steve Cochran and Andrea Darlas!

We have a very special episode of The Download tonight as Justin is joined by the great Steve Cochran and the wonderful Andrea Darlas from Las Vegas, Nevada for a little #SteveAhLasVegas! The broadcast starts on a somber note as we check in with WGN’s Ryan Burrow and Rob Martier who provide the latest details about the fatal shooting of Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer. Steve then renews the vows of Ranette and Jim Travnik, we introduce you to huge Blackhawks fans and contest winners Karl and Andrea Scherer (who also happen to be current/former police officers) and we end the show with a brief chat about the Blackhawks with the incomparable duo of John Wiedeman and Troy Murray!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio