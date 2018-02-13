× #TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Beware of Cryptojacking

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talked about Cryptojacking. Never heard of it? Neither have we. Bridget tells us what cryptojacking is and how you can protect yourself against it. Bridget also tells us about her rare opportunity to try out the high-tech heated Olympic jacket that team USA is wearing to keep warm during the games.

