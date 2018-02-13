#TechTuesday with CNET Senior Editor Bridget Carey: Beware of Cryptojacking

Posted 2:47 PM, February 13, 2018

This photo made on Sunday Jan.1, 2017, shows a tenth grader attending a class how to investigate a computer network that has been hacked in Beit Shemesh, Israel. In its quest to become a world leader in cyber security and technology, Israel is placing its hopes in the country's youth. (AP Photo/Daniel Estrin)

It’s #TechTuesday, so that can only mean one thing. CNET’s Bridget Carey is on the hotline! Every Tuesday, Bridget joins Bill and Wendy over the phone to share the latest in tech news. This week, they talked about Cryptojacking. Never heard of it? Neither have we. Bridget tells us what cryptojacking is and how you can protect yourself against it. Bridget also tells us about her rare opportunity to try out the high-tech heated Olympic jacket that team USA is wearing to keep warm during the games.

