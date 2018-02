× Steve Cochran renews the wedding vows of listeners Jim and Ranette Travnick

It’s the day before Valentine’s Day and what better way to celebrate than have legendary radio host/ordained minister Steve Cochran renew the wedding vows of listeners Jim and Ranette Travnick. True love. Does anyone have a tissue?

