× Sports Central, 02.13.18: WGN Radio Covering the Nation

Adam Hoge’s co-workers are spread out all over the country. He checks in with morning show host, Steve Cochran, who is in Las Vegas with the Blackhawks; afternoon sports anchor, Kevin Powell, who is covering the Cubs and White Sox in Arizona; and the voice of the Northwestern Wildcats, Dave Eanet, who is in New Jersey for tonight’s game against Rutgers. Adam also shares his thoughts on the Blackhawks and the reasons for their recent struggles.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.