Roe Conn Full Show (2/13/18): Live from the Chicago Auto Show

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, February 13th, 2018:

Roe and Anna are at the Chicago Auto Show and talk with His Turn, Her Turn host Paul Brian; Steve Cochran checks in from Vegas as the Blackhawks get ready to take on the Golden Knights; and we discuss the tragic shooting death of CPD Commander Paul Bauer as the news breaks throughout the afternoon.