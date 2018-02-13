× Redirecting your focus, the importance of expressing your gratitude, strange traveling habits, and much more | Full Show (Feb 12th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 12th) Jui-jitsu Expert Jenn Weigel rides sidecar as we discuss how to stay motivated to stick to your New Years Resolutions, unique massage experiences, and the importance of showing gratitude to those around you. Comedian Paul Farahvar also joins the show and shares what strange habits he has while traveling.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

