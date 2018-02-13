“President TNA” Episode 34, February 25, 2017

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

WWE continues to celebrate Black History Month while slowly opening a door for the return of Hulk Hogan

President TNA is full of action and deletion

Maximo Sexy is the best wrestler working today

CPAC is the GOP promoter’s meeting, just like the old NWA

Milo in 2017 vs WWF in 1984

