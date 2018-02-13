“President TNA” Episode 34, February 25, 2017
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
WWE continues to celebrate Black History Month while slowly opening a door for the return of Hulk Hogan
President TNA is full of action and deletion
Maximo Sexy is the best wrestler working today
CPAC is the GOP promoter’s meeting, just like the old NWA
Milo in 2017 vs WWF in 1984
Visit the iTunes feed to find all 32 WrestleMania examination podcasts.