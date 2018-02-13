Photos: Cubs Introduce Yu Darvish at Spring Training
-
Powell: Let the Yu Darvish Circus Begin
-
Powell: Signing Yu Darvish Makes Cubs the Favorite in the NL
-
Sports Central, 02.12.18: Reaction to the Cubs signing Yu Darvish
-
The Beat Full Show (2/10/18): Insert ‘Yu’ pun here
-
MLB writer talks Cubs signing Yu Darvish, free agents
-
-
Rangers pre/postgame host Jared Sandler: “There’s a little bit of ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ to Yu Darvish”
-
Dane Neal 02.12.18: Romantic Movies, Baseball Talk, Instagram Famous Chicago Pets
-
Powell: Theo Epstein and the Cubs Still in Pursuit of Shohei Ohtani
-
The Carry Out 2-12-18: “The U.S. figure skating team won the bronze, the ski stuff really starts tomorrow and I can’t tell if the kid who won snowboarding is rich or not”
-
Kevin Powell on the Super Bowl, Spring Training and Good Guys Getting Into The Hall of Fame
-
-
The 33rd Annual Cubs Convention: A Real Home Run for Fans
-
Photos: Cubs Convention 2018
-
Powell: The Bryce Harper-Cubs Hype Isn’t Going Anywhere