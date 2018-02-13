× Pete McMurray Full Show 02/13/2018: Olympic Athletes, Chicago “Dibs”, Cardinal Cupich and much more!

Pete McMurray is in for Steve Cochran and is joined by Jane Monzures for a fun filled show! Olympic Athlete Tricia Mangan and former Chicago Blackhawk Jeremy Roenick call in live from South Korea, Dean Richards discusses Chance the Rapper’s new documentary, Executive Chef Nate Henssler from Portsmith tells us what to make at home for Valentine’s Day dinner, comedian Pat McGann stops by to tell us about the Comedy for Cancer event at the LaGrange Theatre, and Cardinal Cupich tells us how to prepare for Lent.