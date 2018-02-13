× Kid of the Week: Delaney D.

Delaney makes sure her special needs teammate Lauren is included and goes out of her way to help her and the other girls on the team. She spends as much time helping the girls on the team as she does bowling.

Delaney also volunteers at school to work with the kids in Lauern’s school program and spends time working with them every day. Delaney is a very special girl who thinks of others and readily helps. The bowling season has ended, but Delaney is still thinking of Lauren and invited her to go out bowling with her for a post season practice.