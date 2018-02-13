MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 20: Jeremy Roenick #27 of the Chicago Blackhawks Alumni controls the puck against Craig Hartsburg #4 of the Minnesota North Stars Alumni in the second period during the alumni game at the 2016 Coors Light Stadium Series on February 20, 2016 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The North Stars/Wild Alumni defeated the Blackhawks Alumni 6-4. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Jeremy Roenick LIVE from the Olympics
Former Chicago Blackhawk, Jeremy Roenick, calls in live from Pyeongchang, South Korea! JR is covering all things Hockey for the Olympics and talks to Pete McMurray about how the sport is different this year without NHL players.