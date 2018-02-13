VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - NOVEMBER 19: Archbishop of Chicago Blase J. Cupich receives congratulations from cardinals during the Ordinary Public Consistory celebrated by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica on November 19, 2016 in Vatican City, Vatican. Thirteen of the new Cardinals will be under 80 years and will be eligible to vote in a conclave. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Cardinal Cupich on preparing for Lent
VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - NOVEMBER 19: Archbishop of Chicago Blase J. Cupich receives congratulations from cardinals during the Ordinary Public Consistory celebrated by Pope Francis at St. Peter's Basilica on November 19, 2016 in Vatican City, Vatican. Thirteen of the new Cardinals will be under 80 years and will be eligible to vote in a conclave. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images)
Head of the Catholic Church in Chicago, Cardinal Cupich, joins Pete McMurray and Jane Monzures to talk about Ash Wednesday, preparing for Lent and being able to participate in what you gave up for the lenten season on Sundays.