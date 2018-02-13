× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.13.18: Hello Dere

Happy Fat Tuesday! Bill and Wendy are rocking out this Tuesday with a little bit of Elton John. On today’s show, Bill and Wendy chat about legendary comedian and actor Marty Allen, who passed last night. They also talk about the John Hancock Center ditching its famous name, tipping for takeout food, cryptojacking, and much more. CNET’s Bridget Carey also chimes in for Tech Tuesday!



