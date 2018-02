A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

ACA = Emma. ACHA = Emmalina.

Was Trump in Japan at Dramatic Dream Team 20th anniversary show?

Miz is 2017’s MVP.

Is Robert Mercer’s Trump’s money mark?

Trump is a great businessman the same way Hulk Hogan is a great wrestler.

