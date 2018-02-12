× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/12/18: Looking for Competition, IL’s Infrastructure, & Loosing the Like Button

Not many startups look for industry competition, but Songfinch does. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis joined Steve to chat about about Songfinch and other Chicago startup news. Baruch Feigenbaum then provided some perspective on where Illinois stands on its roads and infrastructure, while Randi Shaffer may be learning a few things to help limit social media anxiety. Now the companies just need to take notice.