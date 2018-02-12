Weather-related closings from the Emergency Closing Center
Flight Delays and Airport Status

WGN Radio Theatre #257: The Jack Benny Program and The Lux Radio Theatre

Posted 2:03 AM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 02:08AM, February 12, 2018

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 11, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Jack Benny Program: Jack’s Birthday.” (02-14-54). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Lux Radio Theatre: Abe Lincoln In Illinois.” Guest Starring: Raymond Massey and Fay Bainter; (04-22-40).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre

 