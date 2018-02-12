× Top Five@5(2/12/18): Notorious RGB talks about sexism in D.C., “Groundhog Day” turns 25, and more…

Top Five@5 for Monday, February 13th, 2018:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg tells CNN sexism played a big roll in the 2016 election, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee-Sanders returns to the WH press briefing to field more questions about Rob Porter, Johhny Manziel tells ‘Good Morning America’ about his recent bipolar diagnoses, the iconic film “Groundhog Day” turns 25, and former President Barack Obama and his wife react to their official portraits being unveiled.

