The Opening Bell 2/12/18: What's Next For Chicago's Skyline?

Chicago’s skyline is constantly changing, but who is designing that new skyline? Tom Kerwin (CEO and Principle of bKL Architecture) sat down with Steve Grzanich to chat about their design behind Wolf Point West, the biggest changes in the industry, and what’s next for the Chicago building boom. Robert Barba (Sr. Analyst at Bankrate.com) then jumped on the program with Steve to detail the Bankrate study on the growing number of smartphone users that are using financial apps.

