"The McMahon-Helmsleys Go to Washington" Episode 30, January 25, 2017

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

American carnage vs Capital Carnage.

John Cena and Seth Rollins support the Women’s March.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon got shout outs from Cory Booker at Linda McMahon’s SBA hearing.

Alternative facts are still real to me, dammit!

Elections have consequences.

Royal Rumble predictions.

