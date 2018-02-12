× The ‘feisty’ Tribune Columnist Eric Zorn: Let’s discuss Garry McCarthy…

Chicago Tribune columnist Eric Zorn joins Bill and Wendy in the studio. Eric shares his thoughts on Mike Flannery’s interview with former Police Supt. and likely mayoral candidate Garry McCarthy about the upcoming trial Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the shooting death Laquan McDonald. They also discuss why the Olympics still refer to hundreds of athletes as ‘ladies.’

