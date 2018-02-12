× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (02/12/18): Paul Vallas eyes a Chicago City Hall run against “lying” Rahm Emanuel and Kasso lays down ‘Dibs Law’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Ep. 92(02/12/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Paul Vallas, former CEO of the Chicago Public Schools, to talk about a possible run for mayor of Chicago against Rahm Emanuel and why Vallas believes Rahm’s tenure at city hall has been bad for Chicago. Plus, Kasso and Carlin some recent Dibs Supreme Court rulings and announce some long overdue court appointments.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3465696/3465696_2018-02-12-122436.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

