× The Carry Out 2-12-18: “The U.S. figure skating team won the bronze, the ski stuff really starts tomorrow and I can’t tell if the kid who won snowboarding is rich or not”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump releasing his new budget proposal, former police superintendent Garry McCarthy coming under fire for saying middle class blacks have left and that only “trigger pullers” are left on the South and West sides, Unilever threatening to pull ads from Facebook if they don’t clean up the online “swamp,” crooner Vic Damone passing away, the Chicago Cubs signing Yu Darvish, former White Sox pitcher Esteban Loaiza being arrested after being caught with over 44 pounds of drugs, the 2018 Olympics continuing in PyeongChang, the Hawks getting ready to face the ‘Yotes, the Bulls taking on Orlando and Southwest Airlines cancelling flights because they ran out of de-icer.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio