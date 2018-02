× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.12.18: Lincoln’s birthday

It’s Abe Lincoln’s birthday and he brought up cupcakes. What a nice former president. Today we tested our ice skating knowledge, talked about Olympians we may know, and got ready for the Daytona 500. Our dear friend, Dr. Sandy Goldberg stopped by to talk about A Silver Lining Foundation. Emily Chang from Bloomberg Technology shares some of the things you’ll read about in her new book and Dean Richards has a “Honey of a Deal”.