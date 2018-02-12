× Sports Central, 02.12.18: Reaction to the Cubs signing Yu Darvish

Adam Hoge and WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell talk about the Hot Stove finally heating up with the Cubs signing Yu Darvish to a six-year deal. They discuss if the Cubs paid too much, where the Cubs should be ranked among other teams in baseball, and whether the team will regret not re-signing Jake Arrieta. Later on, the guys have a weekend’s worth of buried headlines to get through, including the bizarre story featuring a former White Sox ace.

Subscribe to Sports Central on iTunes and Google Play!

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.