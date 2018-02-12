Sports Central, 02.12.18: Reaction to the Cubs signing Yu Darvish

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Yu Darvish #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts in the first inning against the Houston Astros in game seven of the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Adam Hoge and WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell talk about the Hot Stove finally heating up with the Cubs signing Yu Darvish to a six-year deal. They discuss if the Cubs paid too much, where the Cubs should be ranked among other teams in baseball, and whether the team will regret not re-signing Jake Arrieta. Later on, the guys have a weekend’s worth of buried headlines to get through, including the bizarre story featuring a former White Sox ace.

