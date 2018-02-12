× Roe Conn Full Show(2/13/18): Steve Stone on the return of baseball, Tom Skilling sees warmer weather on the horizon, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, February 12th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley looks at why Southwest Airlines canceled all of its flights at Midway, Tom Skilling forecasts above freezing temps, Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey highlights the benefits of medical marijuana, the Top Five@5 features the return of Sarah Huckabee-Sanders, RealClearPolitics’ AB Stoddard tries to explain the Rob Porter situation, White Sox legend Steve Stone talks Spring Training, and Benjamin Thomas Wolf makes his case for being the next representative from Illinois’ 5th Congressional District.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3465933/3465933_2018-02-12-201933.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

