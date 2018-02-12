Weather-related closings from the Emergency Closing Center
Rick Kogan hears from the Chicago Party Aunt!

@ChiPartyAunt on Twitter

Rick Kogan (aka the “obituary-writing King of Chicago”) gets  to talk to the enigmatic and titillating Twitter sensation, Chicago Party Aunt. Her and Rick reminisce on old times, share some of their favorite Chicago hot spots and she reveals her day job.

Rick also shares some of her most poignant tweets aloud and Chicago Party Aunt recalls the time that her and Rick met many years ago at the Old Town Ale House. For the latest on the underbelly of Chicago night life, follow Chicago Party Aunt on Twitter!