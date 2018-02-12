× #ParentLife, Warm Farm To Produce Silk and Organic Wax Candles

Frank Fontana and his wife Sherry host the segment #ParentLife- KEEPING THE ROMANCE ALIVE WITH KIDS.

Home & Manor the designers showroom

Sheikh Parwez President & Rehan Ansari Director of sales & marketing talk about their warm farm in India to produce silk.

They offer products made with Hand Loom Silk, Linen, Cotton, décor products and all types of home improvement exclusive products. Like, hypoallergenic organic baby bed, poufs-ottoman & curtains

FRANKS FAVE- Oh Comadre Candles/ Marcella Gomez

The love for candles lead her on a long journey that consist of 16 months of testing for the prefect candle. They are all made from organic wax and cotton wicks.