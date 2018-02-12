× Olympic games postponed, reporter live from S. Korea explains why

Andew Wittenberg has attended the Olympic ceremonies in Rio de Janerio in 2016 and now in PyeongChang, South Korea. He has been in South Korea providing updates on the games for his hometown station in Utah, and right here in Chicago. Wittenberg says some of the events were canceled due to high winds. Later on, he talks about public figures attending the event, and why charter buses are decked out with Christmas lights as fans fill the stadium. Tune in!