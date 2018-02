× MLB writer talks Cubs signing Tu Darvish, free agents

MLB.com writer and former Chicago Tribune writer Phil Rogers joins Matt Bubala to talk about Tu Darvish signing with the Chicago Cubs. Rogers says he this this is a “done deal.” With a 95 miles an hour throw, Rogers says Darvis “threw harder than he has anytime in North America.” He doesn’t believe the physical test will be an issue. Later on, he chats about the top agents. Tune in for the full conversation!