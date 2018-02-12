Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Meet Benjamin Thomas Wolf, he’s running for Congress in Illinois

Posted 8:20 PM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:22AM, February 13, 2018

Candidate Benjamin Thomas Wolf (@benjaminwolfBTW on Twitter)

Former F.B.I. National Security Official, U.S. Diplomat, and current professor of human rights Benjamine Thomas Wolf joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to layout his progressive platform as he runs for Illinois’ 5th Congressional District.

