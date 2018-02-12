× Matt Bubala 2-11-18: Chicago Book Club site launch, Tu Darvish, Olympic updates live from S. Korea, pet safety with local vet Dr. Marks

Matt Bubala fills in for Brian Noonan for a jam-packed show! Shamus Toomey joins to talk Chicago Block Club. At four, MLB writer Phil Rogers joins the show to talk Tu Darvish. Friend of the show Andrew Wittenberg, calls in live from South Korea to give updates on the latest Olympics news. Dr. Natalie Marks also joins Matt Bubala live in studio to talk about pet safety in the winter. Tune in for the full podcast.