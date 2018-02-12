Suspected members of the MS-13 gang are escorted to their arraignment in Mineola, N.Y., Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Nassau County authorities say a grand jury has indicted alleged members of the notoriously violent MS-13 gang on a slew of charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and drug trafficking. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
FRONTLINE “The Gang Crackdown” Director Marcela Gaviria: MS-13 worked in the favor of “A new president that wanted to find an excuse to round up immigrants and deport them”
FRONTLINE documentary “The Gang Crackdown” Director Marcela Gaviria explains the impact of the MS-13 gang, in light of President Trump’s remarks in his State of the Union address. She tells John what MS-13 is and how it’s brought an advantage to the president’s arguments about immigration. Catch “The Gang Crackdown” tomorrow at 10 p.m. on Channel 11.