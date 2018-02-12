× “Elton Jim” re-traces his steps to transform “lost” into “found,” while Emily’s daughter’s beloved stuffed puppy doll remains AWOL

In this 91st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano displays his “detective” skills, as he describes “losing” his flip phone and some money, both within 24 hours — but by re-tracing his steps, he found them both! And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss how for the last week, her life has been consumed with finding her daughter’s stuffed puppy dog doll, which is still out there somewhere.