Dragon Ball FighterZ, Monster Hunter World & Other Video Game Reviews

Posted 11:48 AM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 11:49AM, February 12, 2018
Video Games, Sony, Namco, EA, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, EGMNow.com, Ray Carsillo, Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition, Monster Hunter World, UFC 3, EA Sports, Shadow of the Colossus Remake, Nintendo Labo, God of War, Capcom

Super Saiyan Goku (Photo provided by: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Preview and Reviews Editor at EGMNow.net, Ray Carsillo reviews the most anticipated fighting game to date: Dragon Ball FighterZ. Ray and Mason also review: Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition, Monster Hunter World, EA Sports UFC 3 and Shadow of the Colossus Remake. Nintendo Labo & God of War are previewed.

