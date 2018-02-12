× Dragon Ball FighterZ, Monster Hunter World & Other Video Game Reviews

Preview and Reviews Editor at EGMNow.net, Ray Carsillo reviews the most anticipated fighting game to date: Dragon Ball FighterZ. Ray and Mason also review: Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition, Monster Hunter World, EA Sports UFC 3 and Shadow of the Colossus Remake. Nintendo Labo & God of War are previewed.

