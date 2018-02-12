× Dane Neal 02.12.18: Romantic Movies, Baseball Talk, Instagram Famous Chicago Pets

Dane Neal (alongside Dino Tiberi) kicks off the show previewing what’s ahead and explaining how Nick D has a leaky roof hence the night off. Dane and Dino then welcome blockbuster / heartbreaker Blake Stubbs who suggests some romantic movies ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Hour two begins with more romantic movie titles before transitioning to the Cubs signing of Yu Darvish.

Hour three features Dino providing details about the 20th annual Harry Caray Toast. They then discuss these Chicago pets with huge Instagram followings and take calls on what type of dog Dane and his family should get.