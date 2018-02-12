Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Commissioner John Fritchey on his medical marijuana use and legalizing the drug across Illinois

Posted 8:40 PM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 10:46AM, February 13, 2018

Customers buy marijuana products at the Perennial Holistic Wellness Center which is a medicinal marijuana dispensary in Los Angeles, California on March 24, 2017. (AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON)

Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he’s coming forward to talk about his medical marijuana use and why he thinks legalizing marijuana is right for Illinois.

