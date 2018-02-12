× Commissioner John Fritchey on his medical marijuana use and legalizing the drug across Illinois

Cook County Commissioner John Fritchey joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to talk about why he’s coming forward to talk about his medical marijuana use and why he thinks legalizing marijuana is right for Illinois.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3465909/3465909_2018-02-12-194709.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

