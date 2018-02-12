× Chicago vet talks how to keep your pets safe this winter

Dr. Natalie Marks, vet at Blum Animal Hospital in Chicago, joins Matt Bubala to talk about what happens to your pets when it gets cold outside. When temperatures dip colder, it is possible for dogs to get ice balls on their paws. “If dongs are licking their feet or toe-tapping,” it’s possible that the soles on their feet are irritated from the salt or cold. One remedy is buying pet-friendly ice.

Just like humans, dog’s can contract the flu. Marks says the most common way this happens is when dogs drink parasite infected water, or lick their feet.

Tune in as she tells Matt warning symptoms in your furry friends. Later on, she chats with Roger Badesch and listeners about common pet behavior problems and what owners can do to fix the issue.