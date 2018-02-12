Rob Porter, left, White House Staff Secretary speaks to President Donald Trump after Trump made remarks regarding the on going situation in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminister, N.J. Porter reminded Trump that he still needed to sign the Veteran's Affairs Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens: Acknowledge that a person’s moral compass carries over from home to work
Chicago Tribune Columnist Heidi Stevens joins John to explain why, when referring to President Trump’s resigned secretary Rob Porter, a person who abuses in the home, abuses in the office. She shares how certain styles of parenting can modify this lacking moral compass.