× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.12.18: Happy birthday Wendy

Bill and Wendy open the show with some big news….it’s Wendy’s birthday! Then, they chat about the winners and losers of the Winter Olympics thus far, A&E’s documentary series “Undercover High,” and much more. Eric Zorn also stops in.

