× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 2.12.18:

On today’s bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about legendary singer and crooner Vic Damone, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 89. They also speak about interracial couples, icicle removal, Omarosa on ‘Big Brother,’ and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.