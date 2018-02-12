Weather-related closings from the Emergency Closing Center
After Hours with Rick Kogan Episode 200: Chicago Party Aunt, Dick Simpson & Alicia Eler

Posted 12:18 AM, February 12, 2018

RIck hits episode 200 of After Hours!

Rick celebrates episode 200 of After Hours by first talking to Dick Simpson about his new book “The Good Fight: Life Lessons from a Chicago Progressive,” where he writes about some of his amazing experiences as a “1960 civil rights stand-in, a top spot in Eugene McCarthy’s presidential run, & four intense campaigns for Chicago alderman.” Then, Alicia Eler calls in to talk about her book “Selfie Generation: How Our Self-Images are Changing Our Notions of Privacy, Sex, Content and Culture.”

Then, Rick (aka the “obituary-writing King of Chicago”) gets  to talk to the enigmatic and titillating Twitter sensation, Chicago Party Aunt.