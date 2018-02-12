FILE - This photo from Thursday, July 9, 2009 shows film producer Harvey Weinstein during the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho. Police in London, Los Angeles and New York are working collectively to untangle an ever-growing mass of allegations of sexual assault and harassment against powerful men. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson: “It [Weinstein Company] was so toxic, that it would continue to be pervasive”
ABC News Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson describes the purpose of the lawsuit New York state filed against the Weinstein Company, halting and possibly preventing, its sale. Then, he chats about the writing successes of recent Hollywood movies.